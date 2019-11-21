House won't return to Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to soreness in his left shoulder, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

House left the court in noticeable discomfort midway through the third quarter, finishing with five points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes of play. The severity of the injury remains unclear, though an update over the coming days will likely shed more light onto House's status going into Friday's tilt with the Clippers.