Rockets' Danuel House: Won't return Wednesday
House won't return to Wednesday's game against the Nuggets due to soreness in his left shoulder, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
House left the court in noticeable discomfort midway through the third quarter, finishing with five points (1-4 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 20 minutes of play. The severity of the injury remains unclear, though an update over the coming days will likely shed more light onto House's status going into Friday's tilt with the Clippers.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.