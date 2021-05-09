Jeffries notched 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Jazz.

Jeffries has started in each of Houston's last three games and has scored in double digits in the last two -- this 17-point output left the Tulsa product just one point away from tying his season-high mark. Jeffries might remain in the starting lineup for the final games of the season, though he's not expected to be fantasy relevant outside of the deepest formats.