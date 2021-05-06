Jeffries added five points (2-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals during Wednesday's loss to the 76ers.

Jeffries logged his third start of the season but couldn't reward coach Stephen Silas for the starting nod on the offensive end. The forward struggled mightily from the floor shooting just 20 percent. However, Jeffries picked up the offensive slack on the glass with his third straight outing with at least four rebounds. Across his past three games, Jeffries has totaled 21 points and 16 rebounds.