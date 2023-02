Days logged 20 points (7-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds and one block across 36 minutes during the Vipers' 131-125 loss to Salt Lake City on Saturday.

Days continues to be the Vipers' most reliable option on offense. Without Trevor Hudgins (who was promoted to the NBA on Saturday) or a high-quality frontcourt starter playing alongside him, he is expected to continue leading the Vipers.