Days logged 20 points (9-19 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and one block across 32 minutes during the Vipers' 124-110 loss Saturday versus Sioux Falls.

Days has three double-doubles logged across the Vipers' first three games of 2023. During that three-game span, he averaged 23.3 points and 11.3 rebounds across a 34.3-minute rate.