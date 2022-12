The Rockets recalled Days from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Sunday, Lachard Binkley of TheDreamShake.com reports.

Days, one of the Rockets' two-way players, is back with the parent club ahead of Sunday's game against the Bucks, but that's not necessarily an indication that he'll even be active for the contest. The undrafted rookie out of LSU still has yet to make his NBA debut.