Days notched 24 points (9-19 FG, 5-8 3PT, 1-1 FT) and 10 rebounds over 26 minutes Monday versus Austin.

Days was feeling it from beyond the arc in this one, finishing just one shy of matching his season-high makes from deep. He attempted his second-most shots from the field (19) as well and should continue to be heavily involved on offense, finishing in double digits in every game thus far. Monday's effort also marked Days' fourth double-double of the season.