Days logged 29 points (12-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes during the Vipers' 132-105 win at Birmingham on Tuesday.

Unlike most of his other double-doubles across 2023, Days' 29 points and 10 rebounds helped the Vipers log a rare win, only their third since the G League Showcase ended back in December. But as the Vipers progress through their season, they will always have a decent opportunity to win games while young players like Days continue recording quality stat lines.