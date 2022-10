The Rockets signed Days to a two-way contract Sunday, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

After just signing with the Rockets last week, it appears Days has earned one of the two-way spots on the roster following the departures of Maurice Harkless and Theo Maledon. In three Summer League appearances with the Spurs, Days averaged 13.7 points and 10.0 rebounds per contest. The rookie will now have an opportunity to continue to develop his game as a two-way player for 2022-23.