Days logged 30 points (11-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, one steal and one block across 32 minutes during the Vipers' 115-104 loss Friday against Sioux Falls.

Days logged a 30-point double-double despite playing a relatively short amount of minutes compared to how much he played across his last two games. Right now, he is the best fantasy option available from Rio Grande Valley.