Days logged 37 points (14-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 38 minutes during the Vipers' 124-120 overtime win Tuesday against Mexico City.

Days was the Vipers' best scorer and rebounder en route to their hard-earned fifth of 2023. This year, he is averaging 22.6 points and 9.3 rebounds across his 13 G League games so far.