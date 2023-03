Days logged 37 points (13-19 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes during the Vipers' 109-100 loss to Long Island on Tuesday.

Unlike during his short time with the Houston Rockets, Days is expected to be one of their G League team's best scorers and rebounders moving forward. Following the double-double, he is averaging 22.9 points and 9.6 rebounds across his 18 G League games this season.