Days logged 30 points (10-20 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Rio Grande's 136-132 win Saturday at Maine.

Days logged 51 points during Rio Grande's last week across December. Thirty of those were from three-pointers, and he impressively scored them on a 40.0 percentage.