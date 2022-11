Days totaled 18 points (7-22 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal over 33 minutes Friday versus the Squadron.

While Days finished the night with a double-double, his scoring effort didn't come with a particularly high efficiency mark from the field, from beyond the arc, or from the charity stripe. Even so, the sheer volume of Days' attempts suggests he could go for big totals on the nights he is hitting shots.