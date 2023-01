Days logged 20 points (8-25 FG, 3-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes during the Vipers' 122-117 loss Tuesday at Oklahoma City.

Despite missing 68 percent of his shots, including almost 80 percent of his three-pointers, Days was able to log at least 20 points again. He somewhat compensated for his lackluster shooting by recording a double-digit rebound tally once more. Days has two double-doubles across his last three G League games.