The Rockets assigned Days to the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Tuesday, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Houston is set to get at least one starter (Jalen Green) back from a multi-game absence Tuesday against the Nuggets, while Kevin Porter (foot) is listed as questionable and may also be ready to return to the lineup. As a result, the Rockets won't have much of a need to keep either of their two-way players on hand as added depth, so Days and guard Trevor Hudgins will head back to Rio Grande Valley. Days made his first four appearances of the season for Houston following his call-up from the G League earlier this month, averaging 3.8 points and 1.5 rebounds in 6.3 minutes during those contests.