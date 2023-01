Days logged 23 points (10-21 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes during Rio Grande Valley's 110-107 win Friday against the Ignite.

Despite shooting just 20 percent from the three-point line, Days also shot nearly 80 percent inside the arc. He also logged his second consecutive double-double, both of which helped the Vipers win.