Days logged 29 points (10-23 FG, 7-19 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals across 43 minutes during the Vipers' 134-124 win at Birmingham on Sunday.

Attempting a bunch of three-pointers helped Days log an excellent point tally at Birmingham. Since the 2023 All-Star break, he has averaged 31.0 points across three games.