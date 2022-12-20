Days compiled 17 points (6-13 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds, a steal and a block over 33 minutes in Monday's 102-96 loss to Windy City.

Days, Trevor Hudgins and Louis King represented most of the offense for Rio Grande Valley in this one, as the Vipers struggled to keep pace, falling behind by 30 points by halftime. Days continues to deliver for the Vipers, racking up 17 or more points in four of his last six games, but the two-way player hasn't appeared in a game for the Rockets yet this season.