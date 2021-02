Nwaba (ankle) is active for Saturday's matchup with the Spurs, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

After missing the last three games with a sprained left ankle, Nwaba is set to return to the court Saturday. Prior to the injury, he was averaging 8.6 points and 3.1 rebounds across 22.6 minutes per game. Provided he stays healthy, Nwaba should return to his usual role with Houston's second unit.