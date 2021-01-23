Nwaba recorded 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks in 21 minutes during Friday's 103-102 win over the Pistons.

Friday's effort was Nwaba's best of the season, as he was aggressive on offense in limited minutes and contributed a great defensive game. Nwaba has been used primarily as a defensive specialist throughout his career, but he can occasionally pop off for a double-digit scoring game. From a fantasy perspective, he's only worth a look in the deepest of leagues if you're desperate for defensive stats. However, once the Rockets get fully healthy, his minutes could continue falling by the wayside.