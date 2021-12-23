Nwaba closed with nine points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 126-106 loss to Milwaukee.

Nwaba saw some additional playing time with the result well and truly sealed by the final quarter. Despite a proven ability to at least flirt with 12-team value, Nwaba's role is simply not there at this point. Add to that the fact that he is not a part of their long-term plans and you have a player who is unlikely to touch the fantasy landscape this season.