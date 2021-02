Nwaba (ankle) posted 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 22 minutes Saturday in the Rockets' 111-106 loss to the Spurs.

Nwaba excelled in his return from a three-game absence due to the injury, but it took some unusually hot shooting for him to bring value to those who used him in DFS. Still, the minutes were solid, and Nwaba looks like he'll have a regular spot in head coach Stephen Silas' wing rotation now that he's healthy again.