Nwaba (Achilles) said that he'll be ready for the start of the season, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Nwaba intends to make his return for the start of the upcoming season after undergoing right Achilles' tendon surgery in January. The 6-foot-4 guard wouldn't figure to be much more than a deep bench option for Houston at this point, especially following such a major surgery.