Nwaba (ankle) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
As expected, Nwaba will miss his second game in a row due to a left ankle sprain. The guard's next chance to return will come Thursday against the Grizzlies.
More News
-
Rockets' David Nwaba: Officially out Monday•
-
Rockets' David Nwaba: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Rockets' David Nwaba: Picks up ankle sprain•
-
Rockets' David Nwaba: Nears double-double in win•
-
Rockets' David Nwaba: Puts up 18 points from bench•
-
Rockets' David Nwaba: Best performance of season Friday•