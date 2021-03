Nwaba (wrist) will not play in Tuesday's game against Atlanta.

It's still very much unclear what's going on with Nwaba, who was initially ruled out for several weeks before being cleared to play in each of the last two games. Regardless, it appears his sprained right wrist is still bothering him, so he won't be available as the Rockets enter a back-to-back set that also includes a date with the Warriors on Wednesday night.