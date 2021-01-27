Nwaba finished with 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 23 minutes Tuesday in the Rockets' 107-88 win over the Wizards.

Nwaba hit double figures in points for the third straight game and complemented his scoring with some solid peripheral numbers, allowing him to churn out arguably his best fantasy line of the season. The 28-year-old appears to have moved ahead of both Sterling Brown (16 minutes Tuesday) and Ben McLemore (two minutes) on the Rockets' wing depth chart, but Nwaba could see his playing time tail off once Danuel House (back/COVID-19 protocols) has some time to ramp up. House was limited to 14 minutes Tuesday in his first appearance since Jan. 2, but he had averaged 32.8 minutes per game in his prior four outings before being shut down.