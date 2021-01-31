Nwaba (ankle) won't play Monday against the Thunder.
Nwaba suffered a left ankle sprain Saturday that forced him to miss Sunday's practice. He was officially ruled out for Monday's game, and he isn't expected to play in Wednesday's matchup against Oklahoma City. Sterling Brown could see increased run off the bench in his absence.
