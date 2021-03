Nwaba (wrist) is undergoing surgery and will miss at least six weeks, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Nwaba missed Monday's game against the Nets with a strained right wrist. However, the injury is apparently more serious than initially thought, and Nwaba will undergo surgery that will keep him out until around mid-April. While he's sidelined, Sterling Brown, Ben McLemore and Jae'Sean Tate are all candidates to see extra run.