Nwaba suffered a left ankle sprain during Saturday's win over the Pelicans, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The 28-year-old had nine points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds in 16 minutes before leaving with the injury. Nwaba should be considered questionable for Monday's matchup with the Thunder until his status is updated.