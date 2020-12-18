Nwaba had just four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block in 17 minutes during Thursday's 128-106 preseason victory over San Antonio.

Nwaba continues to work his way back from a torn Achilles, playing 17 minutes in the victory. The Production is nothing to write home about; however, the fact he is playing 17 minutes in a preseason game certainly bodes well for his availability come the season proper. His exact role is unclear but he does have the ability to contribute on both ends of the floor, as well as defend multiple positions. He is far from a standard league asset but could be a player to watch in deeper formats.