Nwaba contributed 18 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds and a steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's 133-108 win over the Mavericks.

When the dust settles amidst the Rockets' COVID and injury struggles, Nwaba's role is bound to reduce. He has provided excellent support through the past two weeks, however. Even as a starter. Nwaba hasn't produced enough to be a reliable seasonal option, but his ability to beat value in DFS contests made him a go-to option for many DFS players.Nwaba's played well enough to earn more playing time, but he'll be buried on the depth chart once everyone is healthy.