Nwaba will come off the bench Wednesday at Philadelphia, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 28-year-old had 19 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's spot start, but he'll head back to the bench with Eric Gordon (groin) returning to action Wednesday. Nwaba should still see plenty of minutes since Victor Oladipo (foot) and P.J. Tucker (quadriceps) are still sidelined.