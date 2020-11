The Rockets exercised Nwaba's $1.6 million team option for the 2020-21 season Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Nwaba signed on with the Rockets before the bubble but did not play in Orlando as he worked back from a torn Achilles. It's unclear when Nwaba will be ready to return to game action, but the Rockets will keep him around as a deep bench option.