Nwaba scored 22 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-5FT) to go along with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals across 27 minutes in Monday's loss to the Bulls.

Nwaba matched a career-high with 22 points and also reached 20 points for the first time this season. He's stepped his production up considerably in the absence of Victor Oladipo (foot), averaging 14.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks across four games. While Nwaba isn't likely to replicate this statistical output regularly, he should continue to see an increased role so long as Oladipo is sidelined.