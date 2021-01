Nwaba will come off the bench Wednesday against the Suns, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The 27-year-old received his eighth start of the season Monday but will move back to the bench for Wednesday's contest. Nwaba is averaging 7.0 points 2.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 22.0 minutes in his three appearances off the bench this seaosn.