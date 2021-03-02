Nwaba didn't play in Monday's 101-90 loss to the Cavaliers due to a wrist injury, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Though Nwaba didn't appear on the Rockets' injury report heading into Monday's contest, head coach Stephen Silas said afterward that the swingman injured his wrist on a dunk attempt in Sunday's blowout loss to the Grizzlies. Nwaba was still present on the bench for the second half of the back-to-back set, but he was only available in an emergency. Nwaba can be considered day-to-day ahead of Wednesday's matchup with the Nets, the Rockets' final game before the All-Star break.