Nwaba (wrist) will miss extended time, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Nwaba was ruled out for Tuesday's game against Atlanta due to a sprained right wrist, and he'll see more specialists to determine the extent of his injury. His wrist injury was initially expected to require surgery, but it's not yet clear whether that will be recommended as an option when he sees other specialists. A timetable for his return isn't yet known.