Nwaba will start Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

With John Wall (COVID-19) among others sidelined for the Rockets, Nwaba will join the starting five and should see significant action. During the preseason, he saw 16.3 minutes per game and averaged 6.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.