Nwaba is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against Dallas, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Nwaba will return to the starting five in place of the injured Daniel House who's out with a back injury. The undrafted forward out of Cal Poly started the first two games this season for John Wall and averaged 12.0 points and 3.5 rebounds in 29.5 minutes of action.