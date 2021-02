Nwaba will start Monday's game against the Wizards, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The 28-year-old will receive his first start since Jan. 18 as Houston will be without Victor Oladipo (foot), Eric Gordon (groin) and P.J. Tucker (quadriceps) on Monday. Nwaba is averaging 7.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 22.0 minutes across the past five games but should have a heavier workload at Washington.