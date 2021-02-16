Nwaba totaled 19 points (7-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block across 41 minutes during the Rockets' loss to the Wizards on Monday.

With several key Rockets players missing Monday's game, Nwaba saw plenty of time on the court and did not disappoint. His 11 rebounds tied a career-high while his 41 minutes set a new career-best. While just missing out on his first 20-point performance of the season, Nwaba has now hit double-digit points in consecutive games for the first time since doing it in three straight games from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26.