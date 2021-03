Nwaba (wrist) will be available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Cayleigh Griffin of ATT SportsNet reports.

Nwaba was initially expected to miss several weeks with a wrist injury, but he was surprisingly cleared to play in Friday's game against the Jazz, and he posted 10 points and eight boards in 18 minutes off the bench. The wing will again be available Sunday, and he'll likely play a similar role for the shorthanded Rockets.