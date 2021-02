Coach Stephen Silas said Thursday that Nwaba (ankle) will not play versus Memphis, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Nwaba was initially listed as questionable to play Thursday, but he'll ultimately miss his third straight game due to a sprained left ankle. Victor Oladipo (rest) has also already been ruled out. Nwaba's next chance to play will come Saturday versus the Spurs.