Rockets' De'Anthony Melton: Full line in Wednesday's victory
Melton finished with 17 points (6-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 109-102 summer league victory over Brooklyn.
Melton's stock continues to rise as he put up another all-around impressive performance. He currently leads the Rockets summer league squad in points, assists, steals and minutes played. After sitting his sophomore season at USC, he came into the draft largely unheralded but has certainly flashed his upside across the last week. He is going to push for a regular season roster spot but still remains buried behind the likes of Chris Paul and James Harden, barring any injuries.
