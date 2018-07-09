Rockets' De'Anthony Melton: Scores 17 in second summer league game
Melton had 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-3 FT) in Sunday's summer league win over the Warriors.
Melton had a disastrous debut in Vegas on Friday, scoring just four points on 2-of-14 shooting, but he bounced back Sunday to help lead the Rockets to a win. Melton did not record an assist, but he added five rebounds and four steals in 23 minutes of action.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...