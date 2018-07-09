Melton had 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-3 FT) in Sunday's summer league win over the Warriors.

Melton had a disastrous debut in Vegas on Friday, scoring just four points on 2-of-14 shooting, but he bounced back Sunday to help lead the Rockets to a win. Melton did not record an assist, but he added five rebounds and four steals in 23 minutes of action.