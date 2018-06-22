Rockets' De'Anthony Melton: Selected by Houston in second round

Melton was selected by the Rockets with the 46th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Melton was the subject of an FBI probe prior to his sophomore campaign that determined a family friend of his had accepted impermissible benefits, so he didn't end up taking the floor for the Trojans that season. Due to the uncertainty surrounding his future, Melton opted to test his luck in the draft rather than stay at USC and has now been selected in the second round by the Rockets. However, as a freshman, Melton was productive and showed a strong ability to rebound (4.7 rpg) at his size. He's got the athletic potential to be an NBA player, though Melton will need to refine his three-point stroke considering he shot just 28 percent from deep in his lone collegiate season. Melton should struggle to find significant minutes in Houston right away.