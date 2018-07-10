Rockets' De'Anthony Melton: Shines with 26 points in Summer League win
Melton provided 26 points (9-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT). 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and a blocked shot across 32 minutes in Monday's 104-90 win over the Clippers in a Vegas Summer League contest.
Melton delivered what could arguably be the best performance by any player in the Vegas Summer League thus far. His double-double showing had a little bit of everything. 5-of-10 from long range, 10 rebounds, assists, steals and blocked shots were all recorded, leaving many to wonder how this game came from the same player who had two dreadful outings in his first two Summer League games. After missing his sophomore season amid an FBI investigation involving illegal money transactions by a family friend, he took a big risk by going to the draft as a one-and-done player with no recent tape. Only time will tell if he can find a spot on this already -stacked Rockets roster.
