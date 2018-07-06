Rockets' De'Anthony Melton: Struggles in summer league debut
Melton had four points (2-14 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and four assists in Friday's summer league opener against the Pacers.
The rookie led the team in minutes (30) after getting the start at point guard, but he looked a little shaky, as he missed 12 field goals, including all six of his three-point attempts. Melton also committed four turnovers and seven personal fouls.
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...