Rockets' De'Anthony Melton: Struggles in summer league debut

Melton had four points (2-14 FG, 2-4 3PT, 1-1 FT), six rebounds and four assists in Friday's summer league opener against the Pacers.

The rookie led the team in minutes (30) after getting the start at point guard, but he looked a little shaky, as he missed 12 field goals, including all six of his three-point attempts. Melton also committed four turnovers and seven personal fouls.