Houston guaranteed Cousins' $2.33 million contract for the remainder of the 2020-21 season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The 30-year-old is averaging 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 20.2 minutes this season, and it's not a major surprise to see his contract now guaranteed, especially with Christian Wood (ankle) still sidelined. Cousins has started the past seven games and should continue to work as Houston's primary center until Wood returns.